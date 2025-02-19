The iPhone 16's fiercest competitor is actually the cheapest Apple phone you can buy

Apple finally announced the new iPhone 16e, the successor to its budget-friendly iPhone SE.

The iPhone 16e took the iPhone SE's spot at the entry-level end of Apple's iPhone lineup. While it features a slew of much-needed upgrades over the iPhone SE 3, there is a catch: a higher price tag.

On the surface, it's easy to be disappointed about a price bump, however, the iPhone 16e punches above its weight class with a slate of features that make the flagship iPhone 16 look over-priced in comparison.

The iPhone SE is gone, along with its budget-friendly price

On Wednesday, after weeks of rumors about an impending product launch, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 16e. It's the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, now with a modern design, all-new specs, and an array of features that make the iPhone SE 3 look like a relic.

The "iPhone SE" name isn't the only thing Apple retired, either. It also abandoned the SE's sub-$500 price tag. The iPhone SE 3, released in 2022, started at $429. That's at the upper end of the budget price bracket, but still much more affordable than the flagship iPhones.

The same cannot be said for the iPhone 16e, which starts at $599, about $200 less than the flagship iPhone 16, but over $100 more than the old iPhone SE. That's a price bump that budget users will feel most, perhaps even enough to dissuade them from upgrading or push new iPhone users to opt for an older, used iPhone instead. It also puts the iPhone 16e solidly in the mid-range price bracket.

Is the iPhone 16e the best value iPhone you can buy?

I'll admit, I was disappointed when I saw the iPhone 16e's price. A price increase was likely, but few were expecting it to come just shy of $600. However, I changed my mind about the iPhone 16e when I took a closer look at, specifically at how its specs compare to those of the flagship iPhone 16:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone 16 iPhone 16e Processor A18 (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU) A18 (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU) Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Camera 48MP Fusion/12MP Ultra Wide 2-in-1 48MP Fusion camera Support for Apple Intelligence Yes Yes Buttons Action button, Camera Control Action button Battery life Up to 22 hours video playback Up to 26 hours video playback Starting price $799 $599

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e are shockingly similar on paper. There are some trade-offs to the less expensive iPhone 16e, of course. It lacks the Camera Control button, isn't MagSafe compatible, has a different camera setup, and has one less GPU core. However, those drawbacks are also balanced out by better battery life and a price that starts $200 lower than the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16e has everything most users care about, including a modern Apple processor, support for Apple Intelligence, USB Type-C charging, and likely great battery life. The new 2-in-1 camera system seems promising, as well, at least for the casual photos most everyday users need their phone for.

Yes, the higher price puts the iPhone 16e out of reach for some who may have liked the iPhone SE. However, I'd argue the iPhone 16e hits a different note that is perhaps even more valuable than an overture to the budget market.

The iPhone 16e may be the best iPhone for most people now.

The mid-range price is hard to argue with and the trade-offs compared to the pricier iPhone 16 are minor compromises for most users, especially when you get better battery life in the exchange. Considering how similar the iPhone 16e is to its flagship counterpart, it's difficult to justify paying more for just a few upgrades.

I've been holding out on upgrading my old iPhone 12 Mini, reluctant to shell out hundreds for a new iPhone that offers little my current phone doesn't already have. The iPhone 16e might finally get me to trade in my trusty Mini, though, and I'm sure I'm not the only one.