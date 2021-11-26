Alienware m15 with RTX 30 series GPU sheds $350 in Black Friday flash deal

Black Friday is a great time to buy a gaming laptop for dollars off retail. If you're on the prowl for an Alienware rig with RTX 30 series GPU, listen up.

Currently, Dell offers the Alienware m16 R6 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,176. That's $354 off its normal price of $1,529 and one of the best gaming laptop deals of Black Friday.

Alienware m15 Black Friday deal

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,529 now $1,175 @ Dell

Save $354 on the latest Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop during Dell's semi-annual sale. This m15's specs sheet includes a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics.

In our Alienware m15 review, we loves its beautiful design and comfy, customizable keyboard. We gave the Alienware m15 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its good overall and gaming performance.

At $354 off, the Alienware m15 R6 is a solid pick up if you're looking for a brawny gaming machine.

