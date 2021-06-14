Alienware 25-inch, 240Hz gaming monitor hits record low price of $269

The Dell S2721DGF is a 165Hz gaming monitor that delivers top tier performance. And for a limited time, this 1440p gamer-centric display is down to an incredible price.

Right now, you can get the Dell S2721DGF for just $378 directly from Dell. That's $232 off its $610 former price and its lowest price yet. In fact, it's one of the best monitor deals we've seen outside of Prime Day and the holidays.

Dell gaming monitor deals

Dell 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor: was $610 now $378 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $232 on the Dell S2721DGF 27-inch Gaming Monitor. It features a vibrant and bright 2560 x 1440-pixel display, 165Hz high refresh rate, fast 1ms response time, and excellent HDR. With AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support on board, this monitor ensures smooth, distortion-free gameplay. View Deal

Alienware 25-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $510 now $270 @ Dell

As an alternative, Dell also offers the Alienware 25-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor for $270 ($240 off). This top-rated gamer-specific display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, G-Sync support, and custom AlienFX lighting. View Deal

Dell's S2721DGF gaming monitor is one of the more affordable gaming monitors out there.

In our Dell S2721DGF 27-inch Gaming Monitor review, we praised its high refresh rate, vibrant and bright display, and excellent HDR. We also liked that its supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. We gave the Dell S2721DGF an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Design-wise, the Dell S2721DGF's minimalist all-black finish doesn't scream gaming monitor. Its sleek, low profile design looks great on any work or home setup. In real world testing, the monitor didn't miss a beat of the fast-paced action while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Colors and images were vibrant and detailed.

Weighing 15 pounds and 24.1 x 15.5 x 7.9 inches with the stand, the Dell S2721DGF is lighter than competing 27-inch gaming displays. It's lighter than the ViewSonic Elite XG270 (26 pounds, 24.2 x 22.5 x 10.4 inches) and Razer Raptor 27 (21 pounds, 24.2 x 15.4 x 19 inches).

Overall, the Dell S2721DGF is a great value if you want top tier 2K gaming performance for under $500.