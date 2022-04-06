AirPods Pro 2 to launch in second half of 2022, analyst claims

Apple's heavily rumored AirPods Pro 2 are expected to release in the second half of 2022 after reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates the next-gen wireless earbud's launch window — but Apple may not keep the original AirPods Pro around.



In a tweet, Kuo states that orders for the AirPods 3 in the second and third quarter of 2022 have been cut by over 30%, as demand for Apple's recent wireless earbuds has been significantly weaker than the AirPods 2. With this in mind, Kuo believes Apple will discontinue the AirPods Pro to make way for the AirPods Pro 2.

Kuo also states that the second-generation AirPods Pro will launch sometime in the second half of this year, but this isn't the first time we've heard this claim. Previously, the Apple analyst said the next AirPods Pro will be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, possibly similar to the October release of the AirPods 3.

AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake.April 5, 2022 See more

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch with an all-new design, and we may already have a sneak peek at them. The earbuds are tipped to have a similar design to Apple's Beats Studio Pro earbuds so expect a chopped-off stem and possibly different color options.



Feature-wise, the AirPods Pro 2 look set to sport better battery life, improved noise-cancellation, and have “ambient light sensors.” That last feature is expected to be for fitness, which will be able to measure your blood oxygen levels and detect your heart rate. To back this up, Kuo stated the AirPods Pro 2 will have "innovative" features, including health tracking. It's also expected to sport a sound-emitting charging case, along with lossless audio support.



Previous leaks and rumors of the AirPods Pro 2 have been scattered, as many believed they were set to be launched last year. Take this all in with a pinch of salt, but since it's been years since the release of the popular AirPods Pro in 2019, it's about time they got an upgrade.



Apple's WWDC 2022 event has been confirmed for June 6, and while we don't expect the AirPods Pro 2, we do expect forthcoming updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, along with a possible M2 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh.