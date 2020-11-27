Act fast! The Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard is 50% in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are blasting right toward you like Slave Knight Gael in Dark Souls 3, but if you want to dodge that tough SOB, you're going to need a badass mechanical gaming keyboard, so check out the Razer BlackWidow Elite at 50% off.

Right now, you can get the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $84.99 at Amazon.

Razer BlackWidow Elite: was $169.99 now $84.99 @ Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a new mechanical keyboard, the Razer BlackWidow Elite is a solid choice at half the price. Its orange mechanical switches are tactile and silent, making this is a great purchase for those looking for a quieter keyboard.View Deal

The Razer BlackWidow Elite boasts orange mechanical switches that make the keys tactile and silent, requiring 45Gs of actuation force to click. Additionally, you can fully customize your RGB experience with Razer Chroma, which can sync with popular games and other gear from the manufacturer or partnering brands.

The BlackWidow Elite is also completely customizable through Razer Hypershift. With this program, you can remap every key, create macros and allow quick presses to execute complicated commands.

The keyboard itself has a top plate made out of military-grade metal, while the magnetic wrist rest helps to keep the player comfortable throughout their gaming sessions.

