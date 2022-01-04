Acer's Predator CG48 gaming monitor is a console or PC gamer's dream — 48-inch 4K OLED, HDMI 2.1 and up to 138Hz

Gamers looking for a big screen gaming experience have a trio of new options from Acer at CES 2022 with the Acer Predator X32 and X32 FP alongside the massive Acer Predator CG48.

The X32 and X32 FP offer 32-inch IPS panels, while the CG48 is a 48-inch OLED behemoth that looks to draw in console and PC gamers alike.

Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor

The Acer Predator CG48 can't help but command your attention as the massive 48-inch 4K OLED panel will dominate any gaming setup that it graces. Whether you are a console gamer or a PC gamer it has you covered with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connections available.

Rest assured PC gamers it doesn't stop there either with four USB 3.2 ports and a USB Type-C port to hook up any other peripherals you might need.

The Predator CG48 tops out at a 138Hz refresh rate, again perfect for 4K 120Hz console or PC gaming. OLED's ability to switch off pixels means superior black levels and the lack of backlighting improves the power efficiency of the monitor.

With a 135,000 to 1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the Predator CG48 should make games or any other content pop, you just need to make sure you have the space for this massive gaming monitor.

The Predator CG48 will be available in Q3 of 2022 and starts at $2,499.

Acer Predator X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors

If you are looking for something a little more desk-friendly then the Acer Predator X32 or X32 FP may be the gaming monitors for you, these 32-inch IPS displays offer similarly stunning specs with even higher refresh rates.

Both monitors offer UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, VESA Display HDR 1000 certification, 576-zone miniLED local dimming, 99% of the AdobeRGB color gamut and sub 0.2 delta-e color accuracy. The Predator X32 boasts a 160Hz refresh rate, while the X32 FP kicks that up just a notch to 165Hz.

The Predator X32 offers Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate for HDR and ultra-low latency, making it an ideal solution for PC gamers that demand the best performance possible. Competitive gamers can tap into Nvidia Reflex, which leverages Nvidia GPU, G-Sync and software to help reduce system latency for online gaming. The Predator X32 even earned itself a CES 2022 Innovation Award.

One big differentiator for the Predator X32 FP is its HDMI 2.1 port, making it an excellent option for 4K console gaming as well as PC gaming. The 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time make it the fastest 4K monitor currently available according to Acer. We'll have to see if that holds true when it ships later this year.

The Predator X32 is shipping in Q3 2022 at a starting price of $1,999, while the Predator X32 FP is going to be out slightly ahead of it in Q2 of 2022 starting at $1,799.