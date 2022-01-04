Acer sparks the new Predator Triton 500 SE to life with 12th Gen Intel CPU and 12 hours of battery life

For CES 2022, Acer is bringing the big guns, toting around the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and the Predator Helios 300, which are packing the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs as well as the brand new 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

The Predator Triton 500 SE is set to launch in March, starting at $2,299, while the 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch Predator Helios 300 will launch in May, starting at $1,649 and $1,749, respectively.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Starting with the special edition gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE can be outfitted with up to up a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32 GB of 5200 MHz LPDDR5 memory, and a 2TB SSD. All of that is packed into a thin 0.75 chassis that's compact, machine-like, and coated with a sleek gray paint.

This 16-inch laptop comes with a 2560 x 1600 display that's clocked in with a 240Hz refresh rate and features a 3-millisecond response time. According to Acer, this panel can hit 500 nits of brightness and cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Top that off with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and you have a ton of room for productivity and gaming.

You're also going to get a ton of ports, including Two USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a headphone jack, and an SD card slot.

Acer also claims that the Triton 500 SE can last 12 hours on a charge thanks to its 99.98 Wh battery. We'll have to put that claim to the test when we get this into our lab.

Acer Predator Helios 300

You can get the Acer Predator Helios 300 in a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch chassis. Both of which can be configured with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU or RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32 GB of DDR5-4800 MHz memory, and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD RAID 0 storage.

Apart from the screen size, the panels are actually the same, boasting a 2560 x 1440 display clocked in at a 165Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Helios 300's mini-LED backlit keyboard featured per-key RGB.

As far as the ports go, there's three USB Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Mini Display Port, and a headphone jack.

The interior of the machine is tightly compact, featuring a sleek black deck surrounded by a gorgeous RGB-lit keyboard. And while the bezels are small, there's a webcam front and center at the top.

Outlook

We're excited to get these gaming laptops in to see how powerful these new GPUs and CPUs really are. And if Acer can back up its 12-hour battery life claim, then the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE may be one of the best gaming laptops around. But we'll have to wait and see.