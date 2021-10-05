How to turn on separation alerts on iPhone — never lose your Apple devices

With the release of iOS 15, Apple brings a number of helpful features to iPhone users, including sharing your screen via FaceTime and being able to drag and drop between apps. What's more, a new Find My feature makes sure you don't accidentally leave your iPhone or Apple devices behind.



By setting up separation alerts on the Find My app, users will get notified anytime other devices are getting too far away in an unknown location. For example, if you leave your iPad behind at a certain location, your iPhone will alert you with notifications and the Find My app will give you directions to where you left it. If you tend to lose your Apple devices, here's how to turn on separation alerts on your iPhone.

How to turn on separation alerts on iPhone

You can set up separation alerts via the Find My app on multiple devices that use iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 or later, including the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The feature can be used with devices sharing your location and can include the Apple Watch, AirTag, and more.



You can find out how to turn on separation alerts on your iPhone and iPad with the same method below:

(Image credit: Future)

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Find My app.

At the bottom of the screen, tap "Devices."

Select the device you want to set up separation alerts for.

(Image credit: Future)

In the pop-up menu, scroll down to "Notify When Left Behind" and tap on it.

Switch on the feature to recieve notifications when you leave the device behind.

That's it. You can also add specific locations you won't want to be notified at, which is handy when you're at home and get a ping even though you know your selected device is in the room next door.



