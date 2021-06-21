Prime Day Bonus: Save over $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless headphones may end up being the biggest steal of Amazon Prime Day 2021. The feature-rich cans have a lot to offer including excellent noise-cancelling technology, superb audio quality, 360-audio capability and a stylish look with black with copper accents. You also get up to 30 hours of battery life, and touch controls for volume, skip tracks, pause, play, and answer calls –– all for $100 less.

Normally $349.99, the Sony WH-1000XM4's are a steal at just $248, a savings of $101.99, and offer memory foam leatherette covered ear cups, which swivel to lay flat on your shoulders and come with all the bells and whistles you could imagine. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of wireless headphones at this price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $248 @Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones feature 30 hours of battery life, 10-min fast charge technology that gives you five hours of use, powerful active noise-cancelling technology, touch controls and unparalleled 360-degree spatial audio reproduction. Act fast and grab these Sony wireless headphones now at Amazon and save over $100! View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones feature Sony's 360 Reality Audio technology, which creates a spatial 3D audio soundscape with our reviewer singing Britany Spears' "Toxic" and hearing Marvin Gaye whisper sweet nothings her ear. Our reviewer reported the XM4's "have five microphones working to block out noise and amplify your voice. Controlled by Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology, the mics perform audio signaling processing to deliver optimal audio quality during calls."

The stylish, lightweight, yet powerful Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are currently on sale at Amazon as part of Prime Day, and at $248, you can use the $101.99 you save to buy yourself some new dance shoes, cause with 30 hours of battery life, you're gonna need new shoes.

