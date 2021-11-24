MSI gaming laptop with RTX 3060 hits all-time low at $849 in amazing Black Friday deal

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to find a deal on an RTX 30-series gaming laptop this is one of the best deals on an RTX 3060 laptop that we've seen.

For a limited time, you can get the MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 series GPU for $849 at Best Buy. That's $250 off and the lowest price that we've ever seen for this laptop, making it one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

MSI GF65 Black Friday deal

MSI GF65 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy MSI GF65 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on this MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

Although we didn't review this particular model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the GS66 Stealth, GT76 Titan, and GE66 Raider. We've found that MSI's family of laptops generally delivers powerful graphics and overall performance.

If you're bargain hunting for a powerful RTX 30-series gaming laptop under $1,000, the MSI GF65 is a great choice.