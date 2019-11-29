Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2019

Update: Black Friday has ended. See our best Walmart Cyber Monday deals for more discounts.

The best Walmart's Black Friday deals are here which is good news for early holiday shoppers. Besides some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen all season, Walmart has excellent Black Friday deals on tablets, and must have PC accessories. We're spotlighting the most noteworthy Walmart Black Friday deals to help you get the best value for your money.

Walmart Black Friday deals include handsome price drops on today's best laptops and tablets. Even better, many of them are eligible for free next-day shipping (and no membership is required to enjoy fast, free shipping).

Walmart is one of the few retailers that offers price matches and often undercuts Amazon Black Friday deals. We've already found significant savings on excellent gadgets, like the Apple iPad Pro, AirPods and the Lenovo Legion Y540.



Best Black Friday Walmart deals right now

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Apple MacBook Air (128GB): was $1,099 now $970

On sale is the latest version of Apple's popular MacBook Air. This ultraportable has a gorgeous display and a premium chassis. This deal is on the base model with a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM.View Deal

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals

Lenovo Chromebook 100e: was $349 now $209

The Chromebook 100e is a perfect laptop for children or for anyone who needs a basic machine. It packs a MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB eMMC. It's one of the least expensive Black Friday laptops we've seen on sale. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529

The Editor's choice Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs powerful specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $96 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen.View Deal

Acer Aspire 1: was $199 now $149

The Aspire 1 is a super affordable laptop with a stylish design and a 1080p display, which is rare in sub $199 machines. It features a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMc. It's now $50 off and one of the cheapest early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: was $269 now $239

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. At $179, it's one of the cheaper Chromebooks.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 (Core i7): was $1,099 now $799

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, you won't find a much better deal than this one. Lenovo's Legion Y540 is now just $999. This model has a Core i7 CPU and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14: was $299 now $169

You won't find a much cheaper laptop this holiday shopping season than the Acer Chromebook 14, which is selling for $169. It has excellent user ratings but should only be purchased for basic tasks.View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Tablet Deals

Apple 10.5" iPad Pro (256GB): was $799 now $629

The 2017 iPad Pro packs a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $170 off. View Deal

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $329

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, an A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Walmart. View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Headphones Deals

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164.99

The 2019 AirPods can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless charging case. Walmart has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99. Snag them now for the second-best price we've seen for this bundle.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99

Sweat-resistant and designed to stay in place no matter how intense your workout gets, the Bose SoundSport headphones are the perfect gym headphones. Grab them now from Walmart for an all-time low price. Check out sister site's Bose Soundsport review. View Deal

Bose SoundSport True Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $169

Look ma, no wires! The Bose SoundSport True Wireless Earbuds are geared for fitness buffs who want to listen to music while working out. Available in blue, black or orange, the earbuds last five hours on a charge with 10 additional hours from the charging case.View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Gaming Deals

PS4 w/ 3-Games: was $249 now $199

Although this was marked as a Nov. 27 doorbuster, Walmart now has the PS4 "Only on PlayStation" Bundle on sale for $199. It comes with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn. That's similar to the sale Walmart offered last Black Friday (albeit with different games).View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $349

This is the best Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for $349. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299

If Walmart's main PS4 Pro bundle deal sells out, you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals predictions

Apple iPad: Walmart is one of our go-to stores for iPad and Apple Watch deals. Walmart currently has just about every model iPad on sale (including the latest tablets) with discounts ranging from $50 to $300 off. On Black Friday last year, Walmart had the 6th gen Apple iPad on sale for $249 ($80 off). This year, you can expect to see $100 (or more) off the new 10.2-inch iPad (the 128GB model), whereas iPad Pros could see discounts of $99 to $300 off. Bottom line: No matter what iPad you want, don't pay full price for it. We predict every Apple tablet from the iPad Mini to the 12-inch iPad Pro will be on sale.

Laptops: Walmart Black Friday deals are very aggressive when it comes to laptop deals. Last year, the retailer undercut laptop prices at Dell, Lenovo, Apple (iPads), and HP. It also offered an epic Chromebook deal: the Samsung Chromebook 3 for just $99. Expect another head-turning Chromebook deal this year along with plenty of deals on gaming laptops. But remember to always cross check prices with Amazon and other manufacturers like Dell and Lenovo. Every retailer will be competing for your dollar this holiday and price matching will be better than ever.

Apple AirPods: Take note: the lowest price we've seen for the 2nd gen Apple AirPods this year has been $129 (via Macy's). Walmart currently has the AirPods on sale for $144 and will undoubtedly discount them on Black Friday. With rumors of a potential AirPods 3, it's possible that Walmart Black Friday deals could aim to make retail history with a rock-bottom AirPods discount that drops the price of the current buds below $129.

Apple Watch: The Apple Watch has been on sale at Walmart all year. In fact, you can get deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 right now. We predict the new Apple Watch Series 5 will get a modest discount on Black Friday. Expect a max discount of $50 for the GPS model, whereas the GPS/LTE models could see $100 discounts. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 3 will certainly drop below $199 and could possible hit $149 as a Walmart Black Friday deals "doorbuster."

Google Assistant Devices: Walmart has always been the go-to store for Google deals. Last year, the retailer had the Google Home Mini on sale for $24. Our prediction for Black Friday 2019 is that it’ll drop down to $22 (same price as on Prime Day). We also expect to see the Chromecast on sale for $25, the Google Home Hub for $99, and the Google Smart TV Kit (Chromecast + Home Mini) for $45. Also, look for discounts that take from $100 to $200 off the Google PixelBook and Google Pixel Slate.

Walmart Black Friday next-day shipping

This year, thousands of Walmart Black Friday Deals will be eligible for Next Day Shipping. Thanks to this year's shorter holiday shopping season, it's safe to say that it's a welcome feature for Walmart Black Friday shoppers. Best of all there's no membership fee required to take advantage of this fast shipping perk.

Black Friday Walmart Rewards

Walmart and Capital One recently teamed up to launch a credit card rewards program. The Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program offers two types of cards to Walmart customers; the signature Capital One Walmart Rewards MasterCard and the Walmart Rewards Card.

Under the Capital One Walmart Rewards MasterCard, shoppers get 5% back on Walmart purchases, 5% back on in-store purchases when using the Walmart Pay app (it drops to 2% after 12 months), 2% back on restaurants/travel, and 1% back everywhere else.

Meanwhile, the private label Walmart Rewards Card gets gets you 5% back on purchases at Walmart.com and 5% back on in-store purchases when using the Walmart Pay app (it drops to 2% after 12 months). Walmart's rewards cards are on par with offers from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. For example, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card gives you 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are one of the best times of the year to score excellent laptop and PC deals. Since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals often overlap. And on occasion, some Cyber Monday sales were better than Black Friday's.

Last year, Best Buy wowed Cyber Monday bargain shoppers with a Crazy Eddie rock bottom price drop on a laptop. The big box retailer slashed the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with keyboard down to $799 ($260 off). We expect Cyber Monday 2019 to outdo last year's sales with even more generous laptop discounts like this.