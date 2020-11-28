The Best Cyber Monday deals right now

The best Cyber Monday deals are right around the corner with huge discounts in tow. But that doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of sales going on in the countdown to the big day. On the contrary, there are plenty of deals available for bargain shoppers to save big on today's most coveted mobile tech.

We're currently seeing excellent pre-Cyber Mondday deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, and more. With so many juicy Cyber Monday day deals now ripe for the picking, it's not to early to start ticking items off your holiday wishlist.

One of the best pre-Cyber Monday deals so far drops the base model MacBook Air down to an all-time low price of $799 at Amazon. Usually, this notebook is priced at $999, so that's a $200 discount. It's one of the best laptop deals yet.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable gaming laptop, Best Buy currently has the Asus TUF Gaming FX506 on sale for $599.99. Usually, this gaming laptop is priced at $799.99, so that's $200 off. It's the lowest price ever for this machine and one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen all season.

Cyber Monday 2020 is also the best time to pick up a cheap monitor. For instance, you can yourself an LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor for just $109.99 ($90 off) at Best Buy. Suitable for productivity and gaming, this (1920 x 1080) resolution panel employs AMD Radeon FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

That's just a sample of Cyber Monday 2020's best deals and we're just getting started!

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Here are best pre-Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far:

Best Cyber Monday deals on Laptops

Apple MacBook Pro with M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H

This epic Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off newly released MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Beside a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it the top laptop on the market. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

This pre-Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $200 off Apple's latest MacBook (see price at checkout). It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $999

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This machine lasted 7 hours and 13 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is impressive for a gaming laptop.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/8GB/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $200 off this machine. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $200 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Amazon

If you want a machine with horsepower and storage, you can save $300 on this fully loaded MacBook Pro. It packs a 16-inch Retina Display, a Core i9 octa-core CPU and a 1TB SSD. At $2,499, it's one of the best MacBook Pro deals to date. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell

Now here's a handy laptop! This super-portable 2-in-1 has a gorgeous 13.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There's a lot to like about this ultraportable machine, including the $550 discount. View Deal

New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,469 @ Dell

This Dell Cyber Monday deal takes $130 off the Dell XPS 15. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel anti-glare IPS display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (2019): was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 laptop packs a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, and a 256GB SSD. While this is an earlier model, the price is great for the specs you get. The laptop is currently $300 off, but this is a doorbuster deal, so act fast! View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $809 now $599 @ Dell

If you're looking for an entry-level gaming laptop that's well under $1,000, Dell's got you covered with this incredible deal. The Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop, which comes equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB is on sale for $599. That's a 25% discount.View Deal

Asus TUF FX506 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $599 Best Buy

At $200, the Asus FX506 is a solid value gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics,

and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,229 @ Newegg

If you're looking to beast of a gaming rig, you can save $331 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7. packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel, 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.





View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5: was $3,099 now $1,704 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 4K laptop to buy. We love its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This model on sale 14-inch, 2K display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo coupon code, "THINKBFSALE" knocks $1,394 off its regular price. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,519 @ Dell

This Cyber Monday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H hexa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $150 off the HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

Right now, you can save $300 on the 2020 Acer Nitro 5 at Walmart. While the 9th gen processor seems a little outdated, you won't be left wanting with an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU and 256GB SSD. The 1TB HDD and 16GB of RAM only sweeten the deal more.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 14: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deal knocks $250 off the Lenovo Yoga C740. It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP EliteBook 840 G7 laptop: was $1,651 now $660 @ HP

If you're looking for a powerhouse of a business laptop, the HP EliteBook 840 G7 is for you. Even better, it's currently discounted at 60% off at $660, dropping it to its lowest price ever. The laptop is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, Intel integrated graphics and a 14-inch display.View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go: was $1,399 now $1,299 @ Amazon

The best Chromebook on the market just got cheaper. Now $100 off, the high-tier Pixelbook Go is at its lowest price ever. It has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart

The Acer Chromebook 715 is $150 off ahead of Cyber Monday. This laptop on sale packs a 15.6" Full-HD 1080p display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i3-8130U dual core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In our Acer Chromebook 715 review, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its premium, durable chassis, great performance and over 10 hour battery life. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Tablets

Apple iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

The iPad Air (2020) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. This just-released tablet is currently $40 off at Walmart. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal knocks $99 off the Editor's Choice iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, this model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro of the Android world, the Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. For a limited time, it's $100 off its regular price.View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $729 now $479 @ Best Buy

This $250 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 in this pre-Cyber Monday deal is fantastic. It packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB): was $429 now $299 @ Amazon

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At $130 off, it's at all-time low price. View Deal

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers is now $40 off. It packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet. It packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. View Deal

Kindle Oasis (with ads): was $175 now $250 @ Amazon

Widely considered one of the best eReaders, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. It has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are among our favorite true wireless headphones and feature decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design. While they benefit the most when paired with an iPhone, they work great for Android users as well. At their lowest price ever this deal is too good to pass up if you are in the market for true wireless noise-canceling headphones.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy

This early Cyber Monday day slashes the Powerbeats Pro headphones down to an all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods Pro. Amazon offers the same Black Friday deal.View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $40 under retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $30 off which is the lowest price we've seen for these noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $68 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Sony WF-XB700 buds are $62 off. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. Walmart offers this same deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds (White): was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

In what appears to be an early Cyber Monday deal on headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are now $74 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. It's also one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get at the moment. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 30-hour battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT lets you enjoy better audio. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale takes $70 off these noise-cancelling headphones.

View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the best headphone deals you can get right now takes $100 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Monitors

Dell 27-inch 1080p IPS Monitor: was $199 now $99 @ Office Depot

In what appears to be an early Cyber Monday deal, the Dell D2721H monitor is $100 off. This 27-inch IPS display has a (1920 x 1080) resolution at 60Hz, and a 5ms response time. The stand tilts -5° to 20° for customizing your viewing angle.

View Deal

Samsung 32" FHD Curved Monitor: was $249 now $209 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 32" FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor is great for gaming and streaming TV shows and movies. It's one of the least-expensive 32-inch Samsung monitors we've ever seen. View Deal

Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $509 now $309 @ Dell

The new Alienware AW2521HFL gaming monitor is currently $200 off. This top-of-the-line display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and custom AlienFX lighting. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals you can get. View Deal

Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721D: was $319 now $259 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday sale takes $80 off the Dell S2721D 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. View Deal

Dell S-Pro 27-inch Monitor: was $319 now $234 @ Dell

Enhance your machine's viewing experience with this beautiful 27-inch Dell S-Pro monitor. With a thin bezel design, small footprint and an adjustable stand, it's the perfect addition to any workspace. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 27" 1440p Gaming Monitor: was $629 now $409 @ Lenovo

Save $220 on the Legion Y27gq-20 27-inch gaming monitor with G-SYNC. It has a (2560 x 1440) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.View Deal

Samsung 34-Inch CJ791: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

This large 34-inch curved monitor has an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a dense 3440 x 1440 resolution. The refresh rate is a fast 100 Hz and the quantum-dot panel covers 125% of the sRGB color gamut. You can connect to the monitor via a Thunderbolt 3. View Deal

Samsung 49-Inch CHG90: was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon

With a curved 4K panel and a 144Hz refresh rate, this gaming monitor is ready for your long gaming sessions. It has a 1-millisecond response time and an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Gaming

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 laptop: was $1,949 now $1,399 @ Dell

Game on! This mid-sized rig has a stellar 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 5.0-GHz Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

Right now, you can save $300 on the 2020 Acer Nitro 5 at Walmart. While the 9th gen processor seems a little outdated, you won't be left wanting with an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU and 256GB SSD. The 1TB HDD and 16GB of RAM only sweeten the deal more.View Deal

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud for the PS4 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 controller via a 3.5mm audio jack and, since Sony has wisely kept the 3.5mm headphone jack for the PS5 Dualsense, it will have no problem working on the PS5, and also features a removable microphone. It's currently $10 cheaper at Amazon. View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming Chair: was $369 now $299 @ Amazon

Get yourself more room with $70 off the AKRacing EX-Wide gaming chair! Boasting a sturdy all-metal frame, this chair comes with an XL seat and backrest, as well as increased weight capacity (up to 330 lbs).View Deal

Homall Gaming Chair: was $199 now $109 @ Homall

This Homall Gaming Chair extends the full length of the back with support for the shoulders, head, and neck. It's made of quality PU leather, has a 90-180 degree tilt locking mechanism, and supports up to 300 pounds. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Lead epic Viking raids against saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Buy it now at Walmart this Black Friday week and save $10.



View Deal

Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $27 @ Best Buy

Save $32 on the latest installation of the Madden franchise. This game packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden’s newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

This upcoming Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday nets you a great value console bundle: The bundle includes: a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online. View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Tap into your creativity as you build your community from scratch on a deserted island. This social simulation game lets you create your personal getaway and customize your character, home, decorations, and the landscape itself. At $10 off, it's down to its lowest price ever (see price in cart). View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch is now $20 oif. This game lets you finally take the epic hours of Geralt of Rivia on the go. With hundreds of hours of content and all downloadable content included, The Witcher 3 is a steal at this price.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Collection was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat finally returned to form with Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath Kollection is now 35 off and includes the base game and a variety of additional characters, stages and a full new storyline. PS5 owners get a free game upgrade.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals on VR

PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349 @ Amazon

This PlayStation VR bundle includes a Playstation VR headset, a Playstation camera, 2 Playstation move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR blue-rays disc, and Demo disc 3.0. Best Buy also has this VR bundle in stock. View Deal

KIWI design Silicone Oculus VR Headset Earmuffs: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon

These earmuffs are specifically design for the Oculus Quest/Quest 2 VR headset. They reduce noise leakage and feature a soft silicone design for a custom fit. Save $8 via a clickable coupon on Amazon, View Deal

Best Cyber Monday deals by retailer

Best Cyber Monday Deals from Amazon

MacBook Pro with M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The newly released MacBook Pro with M1 is already on sale at Amazon in a surprise deal. While this only takes $50 off, we weren't expecting to see any discounts for a long time. This model has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it the top laptop on the market.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB): was $429 now $299 @ Amazon

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At $130 off, it's at all time low price. View Deal

Google Pixel 5 5G: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 5 is an incredibly versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED screen, an excellent 12MP camera and 5G capabilities, this phone has everything you could need. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design. What more could you ask for?

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers is now $40 off. It packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet. It packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the Black, Sliver or limited edition Rose Gold model for $150 off. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are among our favorite true wireless headphones and feature decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design. While they benefit the most when paired with an iPhone, they work great for Android users as well. At their lowest price ever this deal is too good to pass up if you are in the market for true wireless noise-canceling headphones.View Deal

Samsung 34-Inch CJ791: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

This large 34-inch curved monitor has an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a dense 3440 x 1440 resolution. The refresh rate is a fast 100 Hz and the quantum-dot panel covers 125% of the sRGB color gamut. You can connect to the monitor via a Thunderbolt 3. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals from Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga C940 14" 4K: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal takes a massive $400 off one of our top pick laptops. The Yoga C940 14 boasts a gorgeous design, fast performance, and long battery life. This model packs a 14-inch, 4K display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Get it now for a Black Friday price. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 30-hour battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT lets you enjoy better audio. Best Buy's early Cyber Monday sale takes $100 off these noise-cancelling headphones.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: was $299 now $169 @ Best Buy

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for $130 below retail. View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD: was $249 now $124 @ Best Buy

Rugged, water, and dust resistant, this SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. Perfect for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.View Deal

WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 HD: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

Whether you need to store high-res photos to 4K video files to massive game downloads, you'll benefit from the legroom the WD Easystore External USB 3.0 drive offers. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals from Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop (Ryzen 5): was $499 now $399 @ Walmart

If you want more power and a bigger screen, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU is just $399. That's $100 off and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502: was $1,775 now $1,520 @ Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $255 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502. This attractive gaming machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display. Under the hood is a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

Right now, you can save $300 on the 2020 Acer Nitro 5 at Walmart. While the 9th gen processor seems a little outdated, you won't be left wanting with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and 256GB SSD. The 1TB HDD and 16GB of RAM only sweeten the deal more.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This Google Classroom ready Chromebook is perfect for students and anyone else looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks.View Deal

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $30 off the latest 8th generation iPad. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At $70 off, it's just $2 shy of its all time low price. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart takes $150 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals from Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $899 now $749 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy and is now $150 cheaper. This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge touch display, a 1.6-GHz Intel 10th Gen Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 17 Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Dell

If you want a larger screen, Dell Black Friday deals takes $250 off the Dell XPS 17. It packs a 17-inch (1920 x 1200) InifinityEdge touch display, a 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: was $629 now $489 @ Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080-pixel display.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 laptop: was $1,949 now $1,399 @ Dell

Game on! This mid-sized rig has a stellar 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 5.0-GHz Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,519 @ Dell

This Cyber Monday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,763 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday sale takes up to $846 off Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,714. The base model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $959 now $849 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 3500 series is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine packs a 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also houses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1560 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals from Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,239 for $949 @ Lenovo

Currently $500 off via coupon "GOBBLEGOBBLE2", the Lenovo Legion 5i is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB secondary drive and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C640 13" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,049 now $899 @ Lenovo

This early Cyber Monday deal slashes $220 off the Yoga C640 13-inch laptop via coupon, "EARLYBF3". It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2,689 now $1,478 @ Lenovo

The base ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 sees a $1,210 discount in Lenovo's Black Friday sale via coupon, "THINKSALE". This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Core i5-10400H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB MAXQ GPU, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490: was $2,749 now $999 @ Lenovo

This 14-inch business laptop has a lot going for it and it's heavily discounted thanks to an incredible Cyber Monday deal. The Lenovo ThinkPad T490 is equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an integrated Intel UHD GPU. It's packed with a host of security and privacy features, including a fingerprint reader.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,719 now $1,199 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Cyber Monday deals knocks a whopping $520 off the Lenovo Legion Y540 15-inch gaming laptop via "BFWEEKDEALS". The Ideal machine for gamers who don't need an extreme gaming rig, this model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Best Black Friday Deals from HP

HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-1: was $1,299 now $949 @ HP

Now $350 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 512GB SSD. We recommend you customize with the free + 32GB Intel Optane for the best value.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15t 2-in-1: was $1,799 now $1,279 @ HP

Now $450 off, the HP Spectre x360 15t is one of the most beautiful 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It packs a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touch display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10510H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics with Max-Q design make it suitable for gaming.View Deal

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: was $949 now $709 @ HP

Save $240 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t touchscreen laptop. The model we recommend packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.3-GHz i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD and 32GB Optane. View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 @ HP

This excellent HP Black Friday deal takes $200 off the HP Omen 15 2020 (15-en0036nr). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals from Newegg

Acer Aspire 5 (Intel 11th Gen): was $649 now $549 @ Newegg

The Acer Aspire 5 features the newest Intel 11th Gen Core i5 processor along with the powerful new Intel Iris Xe Graphics allowing you to squeeze in some decent gaming with your productivity work. With a 512GB NVMe SSD it should have plenty of fast storage for your needs.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 (Intel Core i7, RTX 2060): was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Newegg

If you want more power and a bigger screen, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU is just $399. That's $100 off and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. View Deal

Samsung CRG9 49" Curved Ultrawide: was $1,199 now $999 @ Newegg

Looking to completely immerse yourself in your games? Short of checking out some of the Cyber Monday VR deals this 49-inch curved ultrawide monitor from Samsung is about as immersive as it gets. The QLED display features a 5120 x 1440-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate making it a great gaming monitor if you have the desk space.View Deal

E-WIN Flash XL Gaming Chair: was $449 now $279 @ Newegg

This E-Win gaming chair should be a serious upgrade to your seating situation while gaming with high-density foam over the PU leather to ensure a high level of comfort. With a max supported weight of 450 pounds this chair is designed for anyone and offers fantastic adjustability along with a lumbar and neck pillow to customize the fit to you.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Newegg

Newegg has slashed $100 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal