Best Lenovo Laptops in 2020

The best Lenovo laptops consistently rank near the top of our overall best laptops rankings. From the excellent ThinkPad business laptops to the sleek Yoga notebook and affordable Ideapad laptops, Lenovo offers something for all types of users.

On the horizon is the exciting Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the first PC with a flexible, foldable display. If you're looking for something more traditional, the new ThinkPad X13 promises a sleek 13.3-inch chassis with loads of power. And if you're not worried about portability, the upcoming ThinkPad T14 can be equipped with a Dolby Vision 4K display and Nvidia graphics.

The best Lenovo laptops you can buy today

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen)

2. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen)

4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet

6. Lenovo ThinkPad P1

7. Lenovo Yoga C940

8. Lenovo Legion Y7000

9. Lenovo Legion Y740 (15-inch)

10. Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the best overall Lenovo laptop thanks to its featherweight chassis and fast performance.

The best overall laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Attractive, lightweight chassis

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

No microSD card slot

4K model has short battery life

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) is a an excellent laptop for anyone on the go, not just business users. In fact, the X1 Carbon isn't just the best Lenovo laptop, it is also one of the best laptops of 2020 and the best overall business laptop. This extremely-light yet durable laptop lasts nearly 10 hours on a charge and has one of the best keyboards you'll find on any device.

An optional 4K display is absolutely stunning, but takes a toll on battery life. This 14-inch Ultrabook also packs a powerful, Intel 8th Gen Core series CPU and the latest model has seriously improved speakers and some nifty security features, like a webcam cover.

See our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) review.

If you want a value pick, the ThinkBook 13s is the best Lenovo laptop for under $1,000. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best laptop for under $1,000

CPU: Intel Core i5, i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 512GB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.1 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Above-average SSD speeds

Good performance

Comfortable keyboard

Solid battery life

Lacks Thunderbolt 3

A Lenovo business laptop for under $1,000? It's time to have a chat with your IT manager. The budget-friendly ThinkBook 13S combines some of the best elements of the ThinkPad line and consumer-friendly IdeaPad series.

That includes a portable, minimalist chassis, long battery life and a comfortable keyboard. You even get several durability features. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon remains the best Lenovo laptop if you can afford one, but the ThinkBook 13S is an excellent, low-price alternative.

See our full Lenovo ThinkBook 13S review.

Artists and writers who prefer to write/draw by hand will appreciate the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the best 2-in-1 laptop. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Bright, vivid 1080p display

Slim, durable aluminum chassis

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life

Not available in carbon fiber

Lenovo took a chance with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the first metal ThinkPad, and it paid off. While we still love the signature matte-black carbon-fiber found on most ThinkPads, the aluminum and magnesium ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a gorgeous change of pace. Not only does it have a slim design, but this convertible 2-in-1 flaunts a bright display and offers a best-in-class keyboard and long battery life. These combine to make the best Lenovo laptop for anyone who those looking for a convertible.

You also get loads of extra goodies, like a built-in stylus slot and webcam cover. We still love the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for its super-lightweight chassis, but you should definitely get the Yoga instead if you want to use a stylus. Curious about the OLED option? See our ThinkPad X1 Yoga OLED review.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen, 2019) review.

Take the X1 Carbon, make it bigger and add power and you get the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2, Lenovo's best 15-inch laptop. (Image credit: Future)

The best 15-inch laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-9850H CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K HDR | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Attractive, lightweight chassis

Gorgeous 4K HDR anti-glare display

World-class keyboard

Poor battery life (on 4K HDR model)

Pricey

Lenovo's high-end consumer business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 2) has a jaw-dropping 15.6-inch 4K HDR display and blazingly fast performance thanks to its 9th Gen Core i7 CPU and quick SSD. A luxurious and durable design combined with an excellent keyboard makes the ThinkPad X1 Extreme one impressive piece of hardware.

The X1 Extreme delivers more power than the X1 Carbon or X1 Yoga thanks to its six-core H-series processors. It also has a larger screen and more ports, making it a better laptop for productivity. And yet, at 3.8 pounds, this machine is still very portable. Just be aware of the limited battery life on the 4K model.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 review.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 tablet is the best detachable Lenovo laptop.

The best detachable 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13-inch, 3000 x 2000 | Size: 12 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Gorgeous design

Durable, MIL-STD 810G tested

Great keyboard and stylus

Impressive webcams

Below-average battery life

Poorly designed pen slot

This detachable 2-in-1 has a beautiful soft-touch chassis, a bright and colorful 13-inch display and very strong performance. At 2.8 pounds and featuring an excellent keyboard and stylus support, the X1 Tablet is a great travel companion. That's especially true considering its rated to 12 military-grade durability tests.

You won't get the best battery life with the X1 Tablet, so keep that in mind if you want to bring it on a long trip. Still, the combination of a gorgeous display and flexible chassis makes it a great choice for artists, designers or anyone who prefers to write by hand.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet review.

Power users should go with the ThinkPad P1, the best Lenovo workstation and a surprisingly portable one.

The best workstation

CPU: Up to Intel Xeon E-2176M | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P2000 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Outstanding performance

Slim, lightweight chassis

Vivid Dolby Vision 4K display

Poor battery life

Runs warm

Graphics professionals and 3D modelers who need a laptop that can handle demanding programs should opt for the Lenovo ThinkPad P1. This sleek 15.6-inch workstation is a desktop replacement in every sense of the phrase. With a Xeon CPU and Quadro graphics, the beastly P1 offers excellent performance. Not to mention, the vivid 4K display and comfortable keyboard are some of the best we've ever seen.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad P1 review.

Lenovo's Yoga C940 (14-inch) refines a proven formula, making it one of the best Lenovo laptops around. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best 2-in-1 consumer laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Slim, premium design

Beautiful 4K display

Fast performance

Crisp, dynamic speakers

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

With the Yoga C940, Lenovo took a proven formula and refined it. Subtle design improvements, longer battery life (up to 11:46) and refreshed 10th Gen Intel processors make the Yoga C940 a worthy successor to last year's excellent Yoga C930.

As you'd expect from a Yoga-series laptop, the C940 has a premium, ultra-portable chassis and a unique hinge that doubles as a soundbar speaker. As a 2-in-1, that hinge can rotate 360-degrees to convert the Yoga C940 into a proper tablet. When it comes to viewing content, the Yoga C940's 1080p and 4K displays are crisp, vibrant and bright -- just beware, the UHD display drains the battery.

For all the basics it gets right, my favorite things about the Yoga C940 are its extra features. Those include a webcam cover (no more need to buy tape), a slot for the included stylus and a fingerprint sensor.

See our Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch) review.

Lenovo even has something for gamers. The Legion Y7000 is the best laptop for gamers on a budget.

The best affordable gaming laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Sleek, sports car design

Colorful display

Comfortable keyboard

Poor audio

Nose cam

The Legion Y7000 is a nearly perfect laptop for gamers on a budget. For a relatively affordable $1,100, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060-equipped Y7000 offers strong graphics performance in a sleek, stylish chassis. Whether you're outlasting enemies in Fortnite or taking notes in a study hall, owners of this machine will appreciate its comfortable keyboard and above-average battery life.

See our full Lenovo Legion Y7000 review.

If you want to run the latest games at the highest graphics settings, get the Legion Y740, Lenovo's best premium gaming laptop.

The best premium gaming laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Strong performance and graphics

Smooth 144Hz display

Comfy RGB keyboard

Below-average battery life

Has a "nosecam"

If you want the best graphics performance, go with an GeForce RTX-equipped laptop like the Legion Y740. Available in both 15-inch and 17-inch models, the Y740 is Lenovo's premium gaming machine. As such, it can play even the latest games, like Shadow of the Tomb Raider or Battlefield V, at high graphics settings thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. Those games move smoothly on the laptop's 1080p, 144Hz display, and you'll enjoy clicking away on the Y740's comfortable RGB-backlit keyboard.

See our full Lenovo Legion Y740 (15-inch) review.

Whether you're a student or just love Chrome, the Chromebook C630 is the best Lenovo Chromebook.

The best Chromebook

CPU: Up to Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.1 pounds

Detailed 4K touch screen

Flexible aluminum chassis

Speedy performance

Subpar battery life (on 4K model)

Display could be brighter, more colorful

The first Chromebook with a 4K display, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is the best Lenovo Chromebook laptop. This 15.6-inch laptop has an aluminum chassis that can convert from a laptop into a tablet. And with a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, the Yoga Chromebook C630 is one of the fastest performing Chrome OS devices we've ever tested.

See our full Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review.

How to pick a Lenovo Laptop

Lenovo's our top-rated laptop brand for good reason. The company offers an extensive product lineup with some of the best notebooks you can get from any manufacturer. Lenovo makes laptops for just about every type of user, from children in school to gamers and business executives.

We've listed our favorite current Lenovo laptops above, but if you're doing research, it helps to know the difference between the company's major product lines.

ThinkPad: Lenovo's business laptops have some of the best keyboards in the world and many have extremely long battery life. They're a great choice, even if you're not planning to use them for work.

Lenovo's business laptops have some of the best keyboards in the world and many have extremely long battery life. They're a great choice, even if you're not planning to use them for work. Yoga: These premium 2-in-1s have great designs, colorful screens and strong battery life.

These premium 2-in-1s have great designs, colorful screens and strong battery life. Legion: The gaming line offers solid performance at reasonable prices.

The gaming line offers solid performance at reasonable prices. Flex: A line of 2-in-1s that is less expensive than Yoga, but still full-featured.

A line of 2-in-1s that is less expensive than Yoga, but still full-featured. IdeaPad: These mainstream consumer laptops range in price from low-end budget systems to more premium Ultrabooks.

How we test Lenovo laptops

We put each Lenovo laptop through extensive benchmark testing — both synthetic and real-world — before they end up in the hands of our reviewers. We evaluate each aspect of the laptop, including its performance, battery life, display, speakers and heat management.

In our benchmark testing, we use a Klein K10 colorimeter to detect the brightness and sRGB color gamut of the laptop's display. For performance testing, we run the laptop through a gauntlet of benchmarks, including Geekbench 4.3 and 5.0 and 3DMark professional graphics tests.

To determine real-world performance, we task the laptop to convert a 4K video to 1080p resolution and to duplicate a 4.97GB multimedia file. Our real-world graphics test is the Dirt 3 benchmark with medium settings at 1080p resolution.

We also run heat tests by playing a 15-minute full-screen video and measuring temperatures in different areas of the laptop. Last but not least, our battery test consists of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. For MacBooks and premium Windows 10 laptops, a runtime of over 9 hours is considered a good result whereas gaming laptops and workstations that can stay powered for longer than 5 hours deserve praise.

These tests are complemented with extensive hands-on testing from our reviewers who critique everything from the laptop's materials to the feel of its touchpad.