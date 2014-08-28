How to Use the New Spotlight Search in Mac OS X Yosemite to Find Anything

Mac OS X's Spotlight feature has long allowed you to search for anything on your hard drive, but OS X Yosemite takes it even further. You now can get results from the Internet, maps, iTunes, and more. Here's how to use the new spotlight and turn off the extra features if you don't need them.

1. Click the magnifying glass in the upper left corner of the screen. You can also type Cmd-space.

2. Enter a search term in the search bar.

3. Scan through the results in the left column. Spotlight will find results of many kinds, including:

App Store apps



Definitions



Maps



Websites



iTunes



How to Manage Spotlight Preferences Including Turning Off the Additional Results

1. Select Spotlight from System Preferences.

2. Uncheck the items you don't want showing in the results. You can also drag the categories around to display the most useful categories first.

3. In the “Privacy” pane, click the plus icon to add folders you never want to display in the results.

4. Navigate to Security & Privacy in System Preferences and click on the “Privacy” tab.

5. Select “Location Services”, scroll down to find the “System Services” and click “Details...”

6. Uncheck “Spotlight Suggestions” to prevent the Spotlight from using your location. You can also display an icon in the menu bar when your location is requested by System Services.

OS X Yosemite Tips