You Have Three Extra Months To Save Yourself From Windows 10 S

If you were worried about buying a Surface Laptop or other Windows 10 S device this fall because of a limited opportunity to jump to Windows 10 Pro for free, breathe easy; Microsoft is extending the free update window from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. That's an extra three months.

The news came buried at the very bottom of a Microsoft blog post mentioning that the Surface Laptop will now come in its four different colors in more than 20 countries (the colors had previously been limited to the United States).

Windows 10 S doesn't allow users to download programs from anywhere but the Windows Store, severely limiting choice and capability. On the other hand, Microsoft claims that it's more secure, faster and has longer battery life. For those who want any app outside of the Windows store, upgrading to Windows 10 Pro is the only option.

After March 31, users will have to pay a $49 fee to upgrade from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro.

Windows 10 Basics