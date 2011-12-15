Trending

Warpia ConnectHD Offers HD Wireless Streaming and Video Calls on the Big Screen

You know CES is just around the corner when the product announcements start rolling in. Today Warpia is unveiling its new ConnectHD wireless video-conferencing solution, which it will be on hand next month in Vegas.

The ConnectHD has a wireless 720p webcam and a multi-directional mic for making video calls, and it also supports wireless streaming from your laptop (Windows only) to an HDTV at up to 1920 x 1080p.

Warpia is already selling the ConnectHD for $199 on its site. The full package includes a wireless USB PC adapter, a wireless USB TV adapter with HDMI, camera, external microphone, a HDMI cable, and a CD with the required software.