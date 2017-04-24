Asus' Head-Turning ZenBook UX301LA Is Now Just $699

Asus is renowned for creating head-turning Yltrabooks, but the ZenBook UX301LA is a slightly different beast. It ditches the traditional aluminum laptop frame for one that features a lid coated in scratch resistant Gorilla Glass. That makes this ZenBook look more luxurious than its price would suggest, especially now that it's $300 off, selling for just $699 at B&H Photo Video.

The beautiful, midnight blue laptop weighs a slim 2.6 pounds. It's been outfitted with a bright 13.3-inch 2560 x 1440 WQHD touch screen display. The LCD may not top the resolution of Apple's Retina laptops, but it certainly beats many of today's 1080p laptops.

Powering Asus' ultrabook is a 2.4GHz Core i7-5500U processor, which despite being two generations old, should still provide enough muscle for work and casual movie streaming. The system also has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB M.2 SSD.

Now that B&H Photo Video has temporarily lowered its price to $699, down from $999, the ZenBook UX301LA is a solid option for shoppers looking for a nice mix of beauty, power, and portability in a package that stands out from the rest of the pack.