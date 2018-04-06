Take Up to $200 Off Apple's Most Popular MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro represents the best value in Apple's laptop lineup. So, naturally any time it's on sale, Apple fans should take note.

Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $200 off every configuration of the current-gen 13-inch MacBook Pro.

If your budget is particularly tight, the base 13-inch MacBook Pro is now priced at $1,199.99. Although we've seen it as low as $999.99 (during an extremely rare one-day sale), at its current price it's still $100 under the Apple Store's price. Our only issue with this configuration is that you're limited to a 128GB of SSD storage.

A far better purchase is the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB SSD. Priced at $1,349.99, it's $150 under the Apple Store's price and offers a more reasonable amount of storage space.

For a boost in both performance and storage capacity, Best Buy also has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD for $1,999.99. This model is $200 under Apple's price and it houses a more potent Core i7 processor.

No matter which MacBook Pro configuration you opt for, performance-wise it will leave both the MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook in the dust. The MacBook Pro's keyboard and connectivity options also make it a smarter purchase, as it features two USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 3, a faster processor, and a better keyboard than the 12-inch MacBook's.

If you're a student with a valid .edu e-mail, you can sign up for Best Buy's digital newsletter and get an instant $50 dollar coupon, which you can use to drop Best Buy's prices down even further.

Alternatively, Best Buy is offering up to a $450 Best Buy gift card if you trade-in a working MacBook, which could also help lower the cost of your new MacBook Pro.