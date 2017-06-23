Alienware Sale: Extra $200 Off Gaming Rigs $1,599 or More

Alienware's gamig rigs are hard to beat. However, some of the company's most powerful systems can easily top $2,000.

If the high sticker price is keeping you from your dream machine, you can now give your wallet a little respite. Through June 29, you can use coupon code "200OFF1599" to take $200 off all Alienware laptops priced $1,599 or more. Best of all, the coupon stacks with any current price drops.

It's not often you get $200 off from Alienware, so we'd recommend going for the top-of-the-line Alienware 17 R4. We tested this system with a quad-HD G-Sync display, 2.9GHz Core i7-7820HK CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with 256GB PCIe SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1080 GPU for $2,599.

That same system is on sale for $2,549.99 and after the coupon it drops to $2,349.99. It's far from cheap, but you're saving $250 on an Editors' Choice machine that offers unparalleled performance.

For something a little more affordable, yet still powerful, there's the Alienware 13, which we hold as the baddest 13-inch gaming rig in the land. Packing a Kaby Lake CPU and GTX 1060 GPU makes this machine even more of a productivity monster than it ever was. You can get a model with a 1080p LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, and GTX 1060 6GB graphics card for $1,499.99 after coupon ($369 off) or get the same rig with a 2560 x 1440 OLED display and 512GB PCIe SSD for $1,849.99 after coupon ($469 off).

Regardless what system you opt for, the coupon will expire Thursday, June 29 at 8am ET.