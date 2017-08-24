Take $100 Off the 2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch Laptop

For Mac fans, the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro offers the perfect balance between cost and functionality. It's significantly faster than its 12-inch counterpart and it has a smaller footprint than the entry-level MacBook Air.

For a limited time, B&H Photo Video offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,199. That's $100 under Apple's price and the best deal we could find for this all-purpose Mac.

Buy on B&H Photo Video

The MacBook Pro's best feature is easily its Retina Display. The 2560 x 1600-pixel display offers eye-popping color and sharp clarity. The screen can produce 123 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which beats the XPS 13 (94 percent), Spectre x360 (102 percent), and ThinkPad X1 Carbon (104 percent).

In terms of horsepower, the 2017 model has been updated with a 2.3GHz Core i5 Kaby Lake processor. You also get 8GB of RAM, a 128GB PCIe SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640. That smokes the MacBook Air's 1.8-GHz Broadwell CPU and the 12-inch MacBook's 1.2GHz Core m3 processor.

Although this model doesn't sport Apple's new Touch Bar, it's $500 cheaper than the aforementioned laptop.

Simply put, the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers the best of all worlds: portability, power, price, and performance.

It's worth noting, students can save $5o and land a free par of Beats headphones during Apple's Back-to-School sale, but you'll need a valid .edu e-mail address to claim the discount.