Swich Makes Wireless Charging Sexy

Wireless chargers for smartphones and tablets isn't exactly new. However, many of them are visually clunky and not designed to be used while charging.  A new Kickstarter project from Slovenian design company Lutman Design could change that. The Swich definitely has a sense of style. 

Swich uses a mixture of ceramic, American Walnut, and acrylic foam with micro suction cups to create a stand that holds your phone on an 45-degree angle and uses inductive power charging via the Qi standard. The micro-suction cups hold the device in place, and offer the option of inclination of 180 degrees.

Lutman Design wanted to raise 25,000 to cover the costs of production.  They received the necessary funding on July 6, and are now aiming to $100,000, which will allow them to add different color options as well as a built-in battery. Backers can now preorder a Swich for $170 in either black or white. You can also get a Swich in either gold or platinum for $320. The Qi-Standard-compatible phones include Nokia Lumia line and the Nexus 5.  If a backer’s phone is incompatible, $10 more will get you that ability in the form of a case or patch.

Looking at the current market, Swich will be a major step in wireless charging design. We're excited to see if they take this concept into the tablet stand market as well. 