Survey Shows Personality Traits of Macs vs. PCs

Saying you're a Mac or a PC has traditionally has always meant that, in choosing between the two operating systems, you're making a personality distinction between artistic types and the rest of the world. But there seems to be more to it, according to data aggregator Hunch which has graphically demonstrated some recent survey results, with a little help from Column Five Media.

According to the survey of 388,315 Hunch users, Macs are liberal, vegetarian, chic party animals who ride Vespas, watch Bravo, and like modern art. The PC user is a SyFy fan who is good at math and lives in the suburbs, drinks Pepsi, dresses casually, and likes to surf I Can Has Cheezburger when not out riding their Harley. 13% more Mac users have a four-year college degree or higher, and PC users think talking about computers is akin to talking about a foreign language.

So which are you: Mac or PC? And do you think these results are accurate?