The New Surfaces Could Be Missing One Big Thing

Microsoft is about to take the wraps off of its latest Surface devices at its Oct. 2 event in New York, which will likely be more powerful than ever and tout a host of neat new features. But they could be missing one big thing.

According to a report from German site WinFuture, Microsoft's upcoming Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 could both launch without USB-C support. Last year's Surface Laptop and Surface Pro both lacked USB-C ports as well, but it would be surprising to see Microsoft not adopting the trend considering how widespread the new connection standard has become. The port appeared on this year's more affordable Surface Go, and Apple's MacBooks rely solely on USB-C.

MORE: 2018 Surface Rumor Roundup: What to Expect from Surface Pro, Laptop

The WinFuture report also hints at possible specs for Microsoft's new machines. The Surface Laptop 2 is expected to start with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, with upgrade options that include a Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. As we've seen in previous leaks, the Surface Laptop 2 will also likely come in a new black color scheme alongside options such as silver and burgundy.

Less is known about the new Surface Pro, though the 2-in-1 is expected to continue to start with a Core m processor and 4GB of RAM.

We'll know exactly what the next generation of Surface devices looks like at Microsoft's Oct. 2 press event, where we expect to see both the new Surface Laptop and Pro up close. Stay tuned for news and impressions straight from the show.