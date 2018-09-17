Leak Reveals Surface Laptop 2 in Slick Black

Microsoft has an event coming up the first week of October, and we expect some news on the Surface front.

Thurrott appears to be confirming those suspicions with a report that a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will show up, both in a classy black color.

The report also suggests there will be upgraded processors (my guess? Intel's Whiskey Lake chips). To add fuel to the fire, MySmartPrice has photos of the Surface Laptop in black.

Little else is known at this point, though I hope that the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop get USB Type-C like the Surface Go and Surface Book 2 have. It would be even better if Microsoft went with Thunderbolt 3.

Thurrott also suggests this event could be where Microsoft announces the Surface Go variant with LTE capability.

Of course, we're also expecting announcements about the future of Windows 10, and we'll be at the Oct. 2 event to bring you all of the news.

