Study Shows More Android Users Live in South/ Southwest, iOS in Midwest/ Northeast

Mobile advertising agency Jumptap Mobile has mapped the percentage of Android, BlackBerry, and iOS users based on where they live and the results are none too surprising. According to the agency, residents of the South and Southwest tend to be Android-biased, while those in the Midwest and Northeast tend to lean more towards iOS devices. New York state residents primarily opted to use BlackBerry devices, which is to be expected considering the large amount of businesses based there.

Jumptap Mobile says the study highlights the "evolving narrative of a North vs. South divide in the ongoing battle of the two top mobile operating systems." The results are based on data for the first half of 2011 from the over 83 million unique users on the Jumptap mobile ad network. In addition to which devices residents of different parts of the country prefer, the report also revealed that Android continues to be the most used operating system. However, ads on iOS systems tend to outperform ads on other platforms. The only Android-based devices to come close to iOS in terms of ad performance are Sony Ericsson devices.