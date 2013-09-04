Sony Announces Waterproof, Dustproof Xperia Z1

It's not enough for smartphones to be slim and powerful nowadays. They have to be waterproof as well. Sony's rising to the occasion with its new Xperia Z1. This waterproof and dustproof beauty, previous known as codename Homami, beefs up the specs of the Xperia Z, effectively replacing it as Sony's flagship device. The 5.6 x 2.9 x 0.33-inch, 5.9 ounce device shipping in black, purple and white and will feature a glass rear panel, similar to the Xperia Z.

The Sony Xperia Z1 is packing an impressive set of specs to go along with its water-resistant good looks starting with its 5-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel TFT display. The screen is also a Triluminos display, which offers a wider range of color for more vivid images. Underneath the hood you'll find a 2.2-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974 processor with 2GB of RAM and Adreno 330 graphics. The handset will feature 16GB of internal store with a microSD slot. The device will work on 4G LTE networks and features a 3000 mAH battery, so expect some seriously long battery life.

The Z1's claim to fame is its high-powered camera. Featuring Sony's G Lens with a 27mm wide angle and bright F2.0 aperture, the 20.7-megapixel camera with its large 1/2.3-type CMOS image sensor Exmor RS is looking to give the Nokia Lumia 1020 a run for its money. In addition the the camera, the phone comes pre-loaded with a four Xperia Camera Applications.

For example, Social Live allows users to livestream moments to Facebook. Info-Eye is a visual search that doles out information on books, wine or landmarks by capturing a still. The Timeshift Bust feature shoots 61 images in 2 seconds to get that perfect shot. Lastly, there's the AR effect that incorporates a series of customizable animations to create images with Sony's SmartAR augmented reality technology.

If all that's not reason enough to want this beauty, which is slated to ship globally starting in September, Sony is throwing in five, preloaded Sony Pictures movies and exclusive movie access to the upcoming digital release of summer blockbusters such as "Elysium". Owners will also get two months free of Sony's Music Unlimited streaming service. There's been no word yet on pricing or carrier support in the U.S.