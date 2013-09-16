How to Add a Graph in PowerPoint 2013

No business presentation would be complete without a plethora of charts, and no business understands this better than Microsoft. With the latest edition of PowerPoint, the software giant has made it easier than ever to add graphs to a presentation and edit them directly from within a slide. Follow this short guide to add charts to your PowerPoint 2013 presentations.

1. Click "Insert" at the top left of the page.

2. Click "Chart" on the left side of the Ribbon.

3. Select the chart type you want to insert in your presentation and click "OK" at the bottom of the popup window.

4. Modify the data you want to use in the chart.