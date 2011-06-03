Over 20 New Games Coming to Xperia Play Soon, To Be Shown at E3

Get ready, Xperia Play fans -- Sony Ericsson just confirmed via its product blog that over 20 new games are headed to the handset. Better yet, 10 of these new titles will be exclusive to the Xperia Play and they will be on show at the gaming expo E3 next week.

One of the drawbacks we had with the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play was its lack of games exclusive to the device, as was its inability to connect to the Sony PlayStation network. We did hear there was a good chance that game titles designed especially for the phone could happen as early as E3. Looks like our little birdie spoke the truth.

The 10 games exclusive to the Xperia Play include Minecraft, an indie puzzle game, plus action titles such as Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Shadow Vanguard, and Battlefield Bad Company 2. See below for a full list of expected titles.

New Android Games Exclusive on Xperia PLAY

Minecraft by Mojang

Battlefield Bad Company 2 by Electronic Arts

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Shadow Vanguard by Gameloft

Desert Winds by Southend Interactive

Ruined by Bigpoint

Icebreaker by NaturalMotion

Sleepy Jack by SilverTree Media

Cracking Sands by Polarbit

Armageddon Squadron 2 by Polarbit

An unnamed fighting game from Khaeon Gamestudio

New Games coming soon on Xperia PLAY

Pocket Legends by Spacetime Studios

Star Legends: The Black Star Chronicles by Spacetime Studios

Eternal Legacy by Gameloft

Guns n Glory 2 by HandyGames

Dungeon Hunter 2 by Gameloft

Pocket RPG by Crescent Moon Games

D.A.R.K. developed by Gamelab

Samurai II: Vengeance by MADFINGER Games

Vendetta Online by Guild Software

Order & Chaos by Gameloft

Happy Vikings by Handy Games

A Ball Game by Trendy Entertainment

Lumines by Connect2Media

via Sony Ericsson