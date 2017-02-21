New iPads Could Come Sooner Than Expected

Hold off on that new iPad purchase -- there may be as many as four new models coming very soon, according to a report from Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara (and discovered by MacRumors). That report suggests that the new lineup will be unveiled at an event in March along with a 128GB iPhone SE and red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

The iPad lineup could include updates to the 9.7-inch and 12.3-inch iPad Pro models, a new 7.9-inch slate (to replace the aging iPad Mini 4) and a 10.5-inch iPad with an almost borderless screen and no home button.

The 7.9-inch tablet will allegedly gain a smart connector, essentially giving it Pro functionality with the use of a keyboard.

MORE: 10 Tablets with the Longest Battery Life

Previously, we heard about a potential trio of new iPads for this year from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, though that report didn't note a smaller 7.9-inch size.

This would result in a lot of iPads to keep around, especially if Apple doesn't phase out the Air 2 or the Mini 2 or 4. We haven't seen any invites yet, but we'll let you know if we get any official word about Apple's potential iPad event.

[Via Mac Otakara, MacRumors]

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks