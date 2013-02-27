MWC 2013 Day 4: Top 6 Stories

We dug a little deeper today at MWC 2013. While much of our coverage focused on new mobile gadgets from ASUS, LG, Sony and others, today we spent some time with the powers behind those gadgets, namely Nvidia and Qualcomm. We saw up close just how much power those two chip-makers will build into tomorrow's tablets and smartphones. After that we encountered a new smart watch, a new mobile payment app from Samsung and a fun iPhone case-maker. Check it out below.

First Nvidia Tegra 4 Games: Playing with Power

When Nvidia’s next-gen Tegra 4 processor begins shipping in Q2 2013, it should be one of the baddest chips on the planet. And with twice the firepower of the company’s Tegra 3 chip, the Tegra 4 could help bring mobile gaming to the next level. We spent some hands-on time with four new Android games optimized for the Tegra 4 and were extremely impressed with their graphics quality.

More: First Nvidia Tegra 4 Games: Playing with Power (VIDEO)

Angel Smartphone Watch: It’s All In The Wrist

Umeox Mobile has its own smart watch, which it showed off at the 2013 Mobile World Congress, but it’s a little different than the I’m Watch or the Martian. The Angel by Umeox Mobile doesn’t tether to a smartphone or other device via Bluetooth at all. Instead, this watch is a fully functioning smartphone, with a built-in speaker and microphone, Bluetooth support for headsets, microSD support and a SIM Card slot.

More: Angel Smartphone Watch: It’s All In The Wrist (VIDEO)

Elecom Brings a Little Fun to the iPhone 5 With Chargers, Cases

Some companies come to Mobile World Conference to push the envelope of mobile device performance and specs, but other companies just want to bring a little fun to the industry. Elecom showed off two playful accessories for the iPhone 5: a fun portable battery charger with some surprise app functionality and a case that brings some analog gaming back to your digital device.

More: Elecom Brings A Little Fun to The iPhone 5 (VIDEO)

New Samsung Wallet App Stores Tickets, Boarding Passes, Coupons

Samsung has announced a new app called Samsung Wallet. The app is a place to store all of your event tickets, boarding passes, coupons and membership cards in one place for easy access. If this concept sounds familiar, it’s because Samsung Wallet seems to be a near identical copy of Apple’s Passbook. Here's our take on how it stands up.

More: Samsung Wallet App Stores Tickets, Boarding Passes, Coupons

ZTE Grand Memo Hands-on: Cute Animations, But No Pen

Chinese OEM ZTE has long been known as a purveyor of budget phones, but the company is trying to build more premium products like its just-announced Grand Memo superphone. We had a chance to go hands-on with the 5.7-inch Android handset here at Mobile World Congress and were intrigued by its unique-looking Android skin and performance-enhancing Mi Assistant utility, but puzzled by its lack of pen support.

More: ZTE Grand Memo Hands-On Video

Qualcomm Snapdragon 800: Hands-on with the Future of Mobile

When Qualcomm first announced that its next-generation Snapdragon 800 series processors would run at a maximum clock speed of 2.3-GHz, we were instantly blown away. After all, that would make the chip one of the fastest in the land. But the Snapdragon 800 is more than just a speed demon. This processor also packs a wide array of impressive features that sound too good to be true, including the ability to capture and output 4K photos and videos, run high-quality games, play 7.1 Dolby audio and enable 4G LTE Advanced connectivity. Here's a closer look at the processing behemoth.

More: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800: Hands-on Video