macOS Update Stops Some External Monitors From Working

While macOS 10.13.4 brings new features like business chat and enhanced security, it also appears to break compatibility with a number of external monitors and drivers that work over USB and Wi-Fi.
Several developers and companies, including Avatron (creators of Air Display), Duet Display and DisplayLink are suggesting that users stick to macOS 10.13.3, which doesn't have any issues with their products.
Features like Ethernet ports or USB 3.0 on external monitors and docks appear to be working just fine, with the exception that video simply doesn't work. Both Duet Display and DisplayLink wrote that they are looking into workarounds for the problem.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment as we published this story. We will update this story if and when we hear back.
Additionally, a smattering of users on Reddit are suggesting that they are seeing slower animations than normal on 10.13.4, though we can't tell if this issue is widespread.
