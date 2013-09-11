Lenovo Launches ThinkPad W540 with Best ThinkPad Display Ever

Lenovo is bringing the highest quality display ever to its ThinkPad line with the new ThinkPad W540. The 15.5-inch notebook's IPS display offers an eye-searingly impressive 2880 x 1620-pixel resolution. That's well above the current generation Thinkpad W530's 1920 x 1080 resolution display. And with a thickness of 1.1-inch and weighing 5.45 pounds, the new ThinkPad W540 is the thinnest and lightest 15-inch mobile workstation around.

It's not just about display resolution improvements and chassis dimensions, though. The Lenovo ThinkPad W540 also offers some serious horsepower. Packed with Intel's latest quad-core Core i7 processor, a huge 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage, the W540 will easily chew through any number crunching task you throw its way. Graphically, the W540 is a powerhouse, as well, offering Nvidia's Quadro graphics with Optimus 2D and 3D content creation.

Lenovo has also included an onboard Thunderbolt port and integrated X-Rite color calibrator. Naturally, the W540 comes with the usual array of I/O ports, as well as available 4G LTE connectivity for working on the go. Lenovo hasn't announced pricing for the ThinkPad W540, but judging from its specs you can expect this machine to command quite a high price. We'll find out more as we get closer to its November launch date.