Killer Deal: Lenovo Chromebook S330 Now Just $166

National Back-to-School Month is upon us, so we're seeing some generous Chromebook deals. Walmart currently has one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Currently, the big box retailer has the Lenovo Chromebook S330 14-inch Laptop on sale for $166. That's $133 in savings, marked down from $299.

It's rare to find a 14-inch laptop that's this affordable, especially one with such a sleek design. The model Walmart is selling packs a MediaTek MT8173c Quad-Core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage --- components that won't break any speeds records but should offer enough horsepower to browse the web or do basic tasks, like send emails or watch YouTube videos. And at 0.8 inches thick and just 3.3 pounds, the Chromebook S330 is relatively portable, so you shouldn't have any problems taking it to class or on a flight.

We haven't reviewed this specific model ourselves, but the Chromebook S330 has an average user rating of 4.1 stars after 233 reviews on Walmart and an even better score on Lenovo's website. Most people are happy with the laptop's performance and design, noting that the Chromebook S330 feels more expensive than it is.

Before we inflate your expectations, it's important to remember that this is one of the cheapest laptops around, so you shouldn't expect a super-sharp display or cutting edge features. Still, as a sub-$200 notebook that lets you browse the web and looks good doing it, the Chromebook S330 is a steal.