Killer Prime Day Deal: Aorus 15 Gaming Laptop Is $500 Off

Amazon Prime Day is killing it with gaming laptop deals, and Gigabyte/Aorus is taking advantage of that by cutting $500 off the price of the Aorus 15.

The Aorus 15 is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

While we didn't review the Aorus 15, we did get some hands-on with it. Like the Gigabyte Aero 15, the Aorus 15 will ship out with Microsoft Azure AI, which (if enabled) accesses the Azure cloud database in order to best optimize the game or app you're running. We tested this on the Aero 15 and proved its functionality.

The Aorus 15's hood is much nicer than its counterpoint, the Aero 15, as it features a matte black finish accompanied by two white LED strips leading up to a glowing Aorus logo, making it a slightly fancier.

With the Aorus 15, you'll get a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. When we saw the screen in person, it looked surprisingly color and bright. Despite that, the keyboard felt a little mushy when I typed on it.

Regardless, a gaming laptop with these components is hard to pass up, so don't let this deal pass you by.

If you're looking for more laptop and gaming laptop deals, stay tuned to more of our Amazon Prime Day coverage.