Apple Unveils Cheapest iPod Touch Yet

The iPhone may have largely replaced the once-iconic iPod for those enjoying tunes and apps on the go, but Apple has decided to give some major love to its flagship media player. The company just launched a refreshed version of its 16GB iPod touch, which starts at $199 and features the rear iSight camera of its more expensive 32GB and 64GB big brothers.

Available now at Apple's retail and online stores, the $199 iPod touch is the cheapest version yet of Apple's music player. Like the rest of Apple's iPod touch lineup, the new 16GB model packs a 4-inch 1136 x 640 Retina display, an Apple A5 processor, a 1.2-MP FaceTime front camera and a rear-facing 5-MP camera.

Apple debuted the fifth-generation 16GB iPod Touch last year for $229, but that version lacked a rear camera and only shipped in silver. You can now nab the device in a wealth of vibrant colors, including pink, yellow, blue, space gray, silver and "Product"-branded red, the latter of which helps aid charities.

The new iPod touch ships with iOS 7, and you'll be able to upgrade it to iOS 8 this fall to take advantage of features like Healthkit and Homekit.

The 32GB and 64GB versions of the iPod touch have also gone down in price, now selling for $249 and $299, respectively. If want to enjoy most of the iPhone's features without the contract--or you're not ready to hand your child a phone--the new iPod touch looks like a pretty good deal.