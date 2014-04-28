HP Readying 14-inch Android-Powered Laptop (Report)

HP is reportedly prepping a new Android-powered laptop for release in the not too distant future. A video posted on and subsequently removed from HP's website showed off the 14-inch notebook, dubbed the Slatebook 14. It looks like quite an impressive package.

Initially noticed by Notebook Italia, the Slatebook 14's demo video showed a laptop sporting a 1080p, touch screen display powered by a quad-core Nvidia Tegra processor. It's not clear whether the Slatebook 14 will get Nvidia's Tegra 4 chip or its new high-powered Tegra K1 CPU, but either should be more than capable of handling anything you throw its way.

The Slatebook 14 should also come with 2GB of RAM, an HDMI port and three USB slots. There may also be a SIM card slot on the side of the laptop, which points to a potential LTE version of the system. On the entertainment front, the Slatebook 14 may also include a pair of Beats Audio-powered speakers.

The Slatebook 14 isn't HP's first foray into the Android-powered laptop category. The company's Slatebook X2 also runs Google's mobile OS, though that device features a detachable display that can be used as a tablet. The $399 X2 is powered by an Nvidia Tegra 4 processor and includes a 1920 x 1200-pixel display.

Ultimately, we gave the X2 a 3.5-star rating due to its strong performance, comfortable keyboard and slick multi-modal design. We did, however, knock it for having a short battery life and awkward back-mounted buttons. We're hoping the Slatebook 14 builds on the X2's positive aspects, while addressing its missteps.

via Notebook Italia