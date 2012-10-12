How to Share to Facebook From Any Windows 8 App

Whether it's a video that has gone viral or an article about the latest political scandal, sharing links by posting an update to your Facebook account is one of the fundamental ways people use social networks. Whether you're viewing web pages in Internet Explorer or browsing photos in the gallery, Windows 8 makes it easy to share on Facebook in just a couple of clicks.

1. Navigate to the webpage that you want to share and open the Charms menu.

2. Click Share.

3. Click Post to Facebook.

4. Click on the Send button underneath the People app icon and the link you chose to share will be posted to your Facebook wall.