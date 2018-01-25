Trending

How to Remove or Change the 'Sent from my iPad' Signature

By

If you don’t want every e-mail recipient to know that you’re sending e-mail from your iPad, or if you want to add a different signature for business, here’s how to change or get rid of it.

  1. In the Settings app, go to Mail.
  2. Under the Mail section select Signature.

3. In the dialog box you can change your signature or simply delete the text if you don’t want one.

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks