How to Delete or Move Multiple E-Mail Messages from the iPad 2

Here’s how to perform a little e-mail triage. But if you're trying to do this on a web browser, check out our instructions for how to delete old gmail emails.

Open the Mail application .

. Tap Edit on the left side of the screen above the search bar. Hollow circles should now appear next to each of your messages.

on the left side of the screen above the search bar. Hollow circles should now appear next to each of your messages. Select the messages you’d like to delete or move.

you’d like to delete or move. Tap Delete.

Tap Move to move the messages selected, then select the folder name for where to send them.

Bonus Tip: With Gmail, the default option is Archive instead of Delete. To change it to the latter, tap on Gmail under Accounts in the iPad Settings menu. Then turn Archive Messages from On to Off.

