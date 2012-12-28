Hacker Gets Windows RT Running on Old-School HTC HD2 Phone

Enterprising hackers and developers have been showering the HTC HD2 with love ever since Microsoft abandoned this 2010 Windows Mobile handset for Windows Phone. Since then the 4.3-inch device has been rigged to run everything from Windows Phone 7 and Windows Phone 8 to even Android. Now it's Windows RT's turn.

A longtime HD2 supporter going by the Twitter handle @CotullaCode has managed to coax Windows RT—yes, the same OS running on the Surface tablet—on HTC's old-school jewel. (Does that make it a phablet?)

The hacker didn't divulge how well Windows RT runs on the HTC HD2's single-core 1-GHz Snapdragon processor and 483MB of RAM, but seeing as how the phone tended to chug while multitasking in its original iteration, we're guessing he's not seeing Tegra-like performance. Still, it's a highly impressive feat.

@CotullaCode has tweeted several pictures of various apps and system screens in action, so check out his Twitter feed if you want to see even more images of desktop-style Live Tiles on an itty-bitty phone screen.

