How to Enable AES Encryption on Your Router

Encryption is a hotly-debated topic in Washington, but an essential part of web security everywhere else. For most of us, this starts with how we’re connecting to the internet -- our router. Each router has multiple encryption settings, of which AES/WPA2 is the hands-down winner when it comes to keeping each of us secure. Dated technologies, like WEP, aren’t much better than no protection at all, and sadly some older routers are set to that by default. Firmware updates should bring you into modern times, but you may still have to know what you’re looking for.

Here’s how it’s done, at least on my router.

1. In the address bar, enter the home address for your router and press enter. For mine, it’s 192.168.1.1, but depending on your router it could be 192.168.0.1, or another variation. If it’s neither of those, a quick Google search for “[router brand] home address” will get you where you need to be.

2. Log in, and press OK to proceed.

3. Click Wireless settings at the top of the page -- or something similar on your router.

4. Click Basic Security Settings -- or, just “security settings” or something similar.

5. Under Wi-Fi Security, select WPA2. WPA2 utilizes AES encryption, which is typically plenty for most households.

6. Click Apply at the bottom.

