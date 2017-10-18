Dell's Inspiron 2-in-1 Gets Price Cut and 8th-Gen Intel CPU

The XPS 13 isn't the only laptop in Dell's lineup that's getting Intel's new processors.

The PC manufacturer is also bringing Intel's 8th generation processor to several of its more affordable laptops, including the Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1.

The 2-in-1 features a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the machine in four different modes including tent, tablet, laptop, and stand mode. The $829.99 laptop is currently on sale for $699.99 and you can stack on coupon code "50OFF699" to drop the price further to $649.99.

The new configuration features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display, 1.8-GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It's worth noting that this processor is capable of hitting speeds of up to 4-GHz.

Although we haven't tested this specific laptop yet, the 8th gen Core i5 Intel processor we tested last month was able to achieve speeds that were up to 76 percent faster than its predecessor. We expect this CPU will offer a similar boost in performance, making this an excellent budget 2-in-1.