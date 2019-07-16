Trending

Dell XPS 15 (4K) Now $500 Off On Prime Day

By

We're in the final day of Prime Day and everyone wants in on the action, including Microsoft, which is selling the 2018 XPS 15 (4K) for $500 off on its online store.

The biggest savings are on the fully decked-out version of the 4K XPS 15, which costs $1,999 (down from $2,499) when configured with a Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

If you don't need so much storage, Microsoft also dropped a mid-tier model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to $1,699, down from $1,999. Alternatively, you can save on the $1,499 base model, which has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. 

No matter the configuration, the last-gen XPS 15 is an outstanding laptop with a premium design, vivid and exceptionally sharp 4K display, and strong performance. While it won't last as long as the 1080p model, this 4K XPS 15 will get you a respectable 7+ hours of battery life. 

Our only major complaint with last year's XPS 15 is its awful webcam placement, an issue Dell solved in the new model. If that's not a big deal to you, then we strongly recommend this powerful 15-inch laptop. If it is a problem, may we suggest an external webcam, like the heavily-discounted Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 (Now only $40!). 

For more discounts, check out our up-to-date Prime Day hub where we post the latest and greatest laptop, tablet and accessories deals. 