Prime Day Deal: Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 Now Just $40

Face it, there's only one webcam anyone should buy: the Logitech HD Pro C920. And now, during Amazon Prime Day, that already-affordable peripheral is even less expensive courtesy of some huge discounts.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can buy the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 from Amazon or Best Buy for just $40, an aggressive $60 off retail.

For years, we've been recommending this model as a savior to your laptop's dreadful integrated cameras, and for years, nothing has even come close to providing the same image quality for the price. Needless to say, if you've been eyeing the C920, or an external webcam in general, this is a can't-miss deal.

So who is the HD Webcam C920 for? If you frequently video conference for work or want to get into live streaming, the Logitech C920 produces sharp 1080p images with accurate colors and smooth motion.

When we reviewed the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 in 2016, we praised the webcam for its clear photos and videos, as well its wide field of view and long cord. I've personally been using the C920 for the last two years as a fix for my Dell XPS 15's dreadful "nosecam," and have been impressed by its ease of use and picture quality.

Looking for more laptop, tablet or accessory deals? Check out our main Amazon Prime Day page to stay up-to-date on the latest deals.