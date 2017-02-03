Dell XPS 13 and 15 Now Offer Fingerprint Readers

If you're security conscious or just hate typing your password, you'll appreciate the latest additions to Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15. Both are now being sold with options for a fingerprint reader compatible with Windows Hello.

The upgrade is $25, which is worth it for the convenience of logging in with Hello, an instant login solution that's proved almost entirely reliable in our experience.

Some buyers posted in forums and on Reddit that they were waiting for these options before purchasing, so Dell may see a bunch of orders from patient buyers soon.

The Dell XPS 13 is our favorite overall laptop, and we're excited to test the XPS 15 with a quad-core Kaby Lake CPU and integrated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

