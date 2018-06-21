Dell 2-in-1 Now Just $299 for Back to School

Whether you're looking for a secondary laptop for your home or a first laptop for a child, Dell's Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 is a solid pick.

Buy on Dell

Normally priced at $369.99, Dell is lowering the price of its Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 to $299.99 ($70 off).

Despite its playful looks, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a solid machine for school kids or users who don't need a cutting edge laptop. It's powered by a 1.6GHz Pentium N3710 quad-core processor that's coupled with 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive. We're not fans of its 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 resolution screen, but to be fair it's very rare to find a 1080p screen at this price point.

In terms of performance, Dell's mini laptop beats the competition with a 3,179 score on the Geekbench 3 general performance test. Similar budget laptops from Lenovo and Asus maxed out at 2,445. In real world tests, we were able to balance six Chrome tabs along with a streaming 1080p YouTube video without noticing any lag.

Battery life is short at just 5 hours and 13 minutes — the ultraportable average is 8:20 — so you'll want to bring the laptop's power cord wherever you go.

Ultimately, if you don't mind a few shortcomings, Dell's 2-in-1 is a decent performer with good audio, fun color options, and a very attractive price.