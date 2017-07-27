This Dell Coupon Slashes Up to $625 Off Alienware, XPS Laptops

Dell wants to make your back-to-school shopping a little easier and cheaper. The PC manufacturer is taking 10 percent off select XPS and Alienware laptops via coupon code "TENOFF."

It's worth noting that the current sale doesn't include all configurations — the coupon doesn't apply to Alienware's OLED system, for instance — but it does work with some of our mainstream favorites like the Editors' Choice XPS 13 and Alienware 13.

The XPS 13 comes with a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for $881.99, which is $118 off its regular price.

Meanwhile, the Alienware 13 houses a 13.3-inch QHD 2,560 x 1,440 LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card for $1,631.69, which is $368 off its normal price.

However, to really maximize the coupon, you'll want to opt for a top-tier notebook such as the Alienware 17 R4 with 4K display for $2,275.55. The laptop, which regularly sells for $2,900, is packed to the gills with cutting-edge tech. It features a 2.9-GHz Core i7-7820HK quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card.

This coupon edges out an earlier Dell coupon we saw this month, which although it took 12 percent off, only applied to certain XPS and Inspiron systems and resulted in slightly higher XPS prices.

No matter what system you opt for, make sure to complete your purchase by August 3, which is when the coupon expires.