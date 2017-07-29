Create a New Shortcut Menu in Microsoft Excel

In a typical workbook, there are three shortcuts in the top menu: Save, Undo Typing and Repeat Typing. Like most things in Excel, this is customizable. Say you want to add a Copy or Cut shortcut (or just about anything else) to the top menu; you can with just a few tweaks.

And best of all, it takes just a few seconds.

1. Open a new workbook in Excel. A workbook you’re already using works too, but for the sake of simplicity, we’re going to use a new one.

2. Navigate to the File tab at the top of the screen, and click it to bring up new options.

3. Choose Options from the bottom of the left sidebar.

4. Next, select Quick Access Toolbar near the bottom of the left sidebar.

5. In the opening, we talked about adding Copy and Cut, but let’s add a Paste button too. Select each (one at a time), and click Add to move them to the Quick Access Toolbar.

6. Click OK at the bottom once you have the options you’d like added to the Quick Access Toolbar.

Microsoft Excel Tips