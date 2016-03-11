How to Create a Funnel Chart in Excel 2016

Funnel charts are often used in sales, marketing, and other departments to show data through different stages in a process, such as prospective clients moving through the sales pipeline. A recent update to Office 2016 makes it dead simple to create a funnel chart in Excel.

This new feature is available for Office 365 subscribers.

1. Select your data in Excel. It should have a row for each stage of the process and a column for the values.

2. Click the Insert tab.

3. Click Insert Waterfall or Stock Chart > Funnel.

Excel will insert the funnel chart for you. Double-click in the chart to format the bars and other design elements of the funnel chart, or go to the Design and Format tabs to quickly customize the chart's appearance.

Microsoft Excel Tips