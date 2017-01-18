How to Change Screen Resolution in Windows 10

If you need to change the display resolution setting on your Windows 10 PC, it's not hard once you know how. Whether you want to try a sharper resolution on a laptop that defaults to a lower option or need to change it back to the recommended size from a less-than-stellar option, we've got your back.

Here, we'll show how to change your display setting. We recommend that you choose the recommended one and adjust your font and icon sizes to suit you.

1. Click the Start button.

2. Select the Settings icon.

3. Select System.

4. Click Advanced display settings.

5. Click on the menu under Resolution.

6. Select the option you want. We strongly recommend going with the one that has (Recommended) next to it.

7. Click Apply.

You've changed your display resolution!

Windows 10 Basics